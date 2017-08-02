"Safe Spaces" Needed As Newsvine Bids Adieu ?

It is a little more than 5 1/2 years since I left Newsvine with my original name, and since I rejoined with this name I have not participated in Newsvine much at all, particularly since the horrid switch to the new format in 2013. I am kind of surprised this place has devolved into groups of people who are afraid to engage with people who do not agree with them politically. Reading some of these comments over the past week it makes me think the right wingers are correct when they say liberals are most a bunch of wimps who need safe spaces and like minds to protect them. Newsvine seems to be near the forefront of that sort of thing from what I am seeing.

Newstalkers is NOT a right wing site. I actually have been personally making sure of that for over 5 1/2 years now.