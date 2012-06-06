MSNBC Guest Accuses Bill Clinton Of Deliberately Sabotaging Barack Obama's Campaign

You will hear about this later, so let me be the first.

Karen Hunter, a regular political commentator on MSNBC, alleged on the Chris Jansing show this morning that former President Bill Clinton is deliberately trying to sabotage President Obama's re-election so as to make it easier for his wife Hillary to win the Presidency in 2016.

Hunter's assessment is based on recent comments Clinton has made that are off message compared to the Obama campaign statements about Bain capital and Romney's economic record. Hunter says that Clinton has decided it would be very difficult for the Democrats to win three Presidential elections in a row and that Hillary would have a better chance running against a failed Romney first term.

The host said she was shocked to hear such a theory from a Democrat, but Hunter did not back down.

Hunter has been criticized in the past for some comments she has made about racism and the Republican response to President Obama. Hunter is a member of the Black Journalists of America.

I will post a link when one becomes available.