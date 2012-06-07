The GOP's Bizarre, Disturbing Passion for Raising Taxes on the Poor

NO NEW TAXES (EXCEPT FOR THE POOR)



As Bruce Bartlett reminds us in his latest Economix column, leading Republican figures, including Eric Cantor, as well as a majority of party members, argue that taxes should go up ... on the poor. They are talking about the famous "47 percent" who don't pay federal income taxes.

This overlooks several facts. One, which Bartlett points out, is that many people don't pay income tax because of the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, both of which were increased in the Republicans' 2001 tax cut. (The child tax credit also originated in the 1997 budget bill, when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress. The earned income tax credit has a longer history, but has been periodically expanded by both political parties.)

Another is that focusing on federal income taxes is misleading, especially now that payroll taxes bring in almost as much money as the individual income tax. If you include payroll taxes, it turns out that only 18 percent of households pay no direct federal taxes.

http://www.theatlantic.com/sponsored/ge2012/visualization-survey/" target="_blank" id="adload98688">

The "47 percent" figure also ignores the question of ﻿why ﻿some people don't pay direct federal taxes. The majority of people who don't pay either income or payroll taxes are the elderly--largely because (a) Social Security benefits aren't taxable for most beneficiaries and (b) many of the elderly no longer work. If Eric Cantor wants to solve the "problem" of people not paying federal taxes, he should push to make Social Security benefits taxable. Good luck with that.

...Republicans see the rich as worthy members of society (the "producers") and the poor as a drain on society (the "takers"). In this warped moral universe, it isn't enough that someone with a gross income of $10 million takes home $8.1 million while someone with a gross income of $20,000 takes home $19,000.* That's called "punishing success," so we should really increase taxes on the poor person so we can "reward success" by letting the rich person take home even more. This is why today's conservatives have gone beyond the typical libertarian and supply-side arguments for lower taxes on the rich, and the campaign to transfer wealth from the poor to the rich has taken on such self-righteous tones.