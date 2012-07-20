"I am The Joker" James Holmes Tells Police

The suspect in the Aurora Colorado movie theater shooting , which left 71 people shot and 12 of them dead, has told police that he is "The Joker", the long time criminally insane nemesis of Batman in the comics and in numerous Batman films. The character was memorably played by the late Heath Ledger in the previous Batman film, The Dark Knight.

So all the politically correct hand wringing blaming the Tea Party or Rush Limbaugh can now cease, and maybe, just maybe, the nation can turn a shred of it's focus to the psychic damage done to young people by anti-social and nihilistic "entertainment".

In the movie "The Dark Knight" the joker laughs and cavorts as people are blown up, set on fire or gunned down. The film itself is heavily weighed down by grim themes of despair and hopelessness in the fight against evil.

James Holmes hasn't seen the new Batman movie. He was living out the last one.

As a nation, we need to reconsider the use and appropriateness of anti-social entertainment, be it video games, comic books or movies.