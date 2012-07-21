The Joker thinks he's in a movie: 'Crazy' behaviour of Dark Knight massacre gunman in prison revealed | Mail Online

'All the inmates were talking about killing him,' said 24-year-old Wayne Medley.

'Everyone was looking for an opportunity. It's all they could talk about.'

Another inmate who left the institution, Dima Danilov, 22, said that Holmes' face was covered with a red towel on his arrival, two hours after he committed his atrocity at Century 16 cinmea in Aurora, Colorado.

The suspect was also still clad in the black body armour which he donned before he unleashed a hail of bullets at unsuspecting cinema-goers there to catch the first screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

The jail guards 'blacked out his windows with duct tape so no one could see him,' said Danilov.

'He was cuffed in the back and had leg shackles.

'Six officers were walking him.'

'Killer': James Holmes checked his AdultFriendFinder page two days before he burst into a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado and fired indiscriminately at audience members at the new Batman film

Danilov offered words of warning for the authorities holding Holmes to keep him away from the rest of the jailed inmates.

'He won't live to see Monday's court appearance,' if introduced to the general population.

Holmes is due to make his first court appearance on Monday morning and is facing the death penalty if prosecutors can prove he is mentally competent and also is convicted of the shooting spree.

