Movie Studio Executive - "when something like this happens, we do have to think about what messages we are putting across"

Director Christopher Nolan issued a statement after the shooting saying that the movie theater was his “home” and that it was “devastating” someone would “violate that innocent and hopeful place.”

But it seems like more and more, the movie theater has lost its luster of an “innocent” place. While few if any in Hollywood think that violence in The Dark Knight Rises, the much-awaited final installment of the Batman trilogy, caused the alleged shooter to kill so many innocent people, a few do wonder if the accumulated carnage that is consistently offered on television, the silver screen, and videogames might have desensitized the alleged killer to the very real consequences of guns and violence.

“Sad and crazy people are going to do horrible things. But when something like this happens, we do have to think about what messages we are putting across,” said one high-ranking studio executive who preferred to remain anonymous. “We all have to be more responsible probably. We all care. Movies are nowhere near as violent as videogames. I don’t think there is any movie made that is as irresponsible as any of the videogames.”

There have been shootings in theaters before, most notably in 1996 in Torrance, Calif., when a man was killed and two teenagers wounded during a showing of Set It Off, a film about four female bank robbers. The shooting appeared to have been gang-related, so soon thereafter, security guards were posted at theaters showing the film to prevent reprisals. In addition, there has been talk of opening some movies on Wednesday instead of Friday to avoid the fan frenzy that can accompany some highly anticipated movies.

The culture of fan boys, avid followers of comics and videogames, has its own sort of frenzy. This past week, one commenter on the review-aggregator website RottenTomatoes posted a message saying that a film critic should “die in a fire” or get beaten into a coma with a rubber hose for not giving the new Batman film a great review. The website took the threats down.

This speaks to a greater culture of violence that, as the critic Joe Morgenstern noted in his review The Dark Knight Rises, is vastly different from the culture that existed during the Great Depression and World War II. Back then, when so many Americans were suffering, Hollywood was in the business of making optimistic fantasies with songs like “Happy Days Are Here Again” to cheer up a weary populace.

“For whatever this film may say about today’s world, it rises to a different occasion and dances to a different tune,” Morgenstern wrote in his review before the tragedy occurred. “Happy days are done and gone.”