Leading Conservatives William Kristol , Rupert Murdoch, Call For Gun Control In Wake Of Theater Massacre

Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol on Sunday broke with fellow conservatives and backed restrictions the sales of “assault weapons” like the AR-15 that was allegedly used to kill at least 12 people and wound 58 others in Aurora, Colorado last week.

“People have a right to handguns and hunting rifles,” Kristol told Fox News host Chris Wallace. “I don’t think they have a right to semi-automatic, quasi-machine guns that can be used to shoot a hundred bullets at a time.”

“And I actually think the Democrats are being foolish as they’re being cowardly,” he added. “I think there is more support for some moderate forms of gun control if they separated clearly from a desire to take away everyone’s handguns or rifles.”

Media baron Rupert Murdoch took to Twitter Saturday evening to express his support for gun-control measures in the wake of the Aurora, CO shooting that killed 12 people on Friday:

@rupertmurdoch

Rupert Murdoch

We have to do something about gun controls. Police license okay for hunting rifle or pistol for anyone without crim or pscho record. No more

July 22, 2012 1:36 am via Twitter for iPad

The words may come as a surprise to observers, since Murdoch's Fox News traditionally espouses a pro-gun viewpoint.

In the aftermath of the massacre, during which suspect James Holmes allegedly used a range of firearms, the issue of gun control has re-emerged into the national spotlight. But while a small number of political leaders, like New York City'sMichael Bloomberg and New Jersey's Frank Lautenberg have vocalized their support for it the political climate for any kind of legislation is forbidding.

