What Is Mitt Romney Really All About - Read This Before You Think Of Voting For Him

...the fact is that for decades Mitt Romney has basically compiled a virtually-flawless track record of relentless careerism and self-promotion, while sleep-walking through all the critical issues of the day.

-

Apart from the political upheavals of May 1968, that was a very relaxing time to be in France, far from the heated struggles over the war and civil rights in the States, and even farther from the front lines in Vietnam. Mitt recalls that he recruited a grand total of just 10 to 20 new recruits to the Church during this entire period – an average of one new recruit every 2-3 months.

Beyond that, if Mitt ever did develop any doubts about the war like his father, there is no record of it. We certainly didn’t run into him at any anti-Vietnam War rallies or civil rights rallies during the 1960s and early 1970s.

DUCKING OTHER CAUSES

Nor, for that matter, did we encounter him working for Ralph Nader, organizing mine workers in Appalachia, volunteering for the environmental movement, or joining in any of the other stirring civic causes of those troubled times.

He did acquire a joint J.D.-MBA at Harvard in 1975, but there’s no evidence that he ever spent any time defending poor folks in the public defenders’ office or doing any other pro bono legal work. Nor did we ever cross paths in South Africa, Central America, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Chile, Egypt, the Philippines, or Tiananmen Square, during the intense struggles for human rights in the developing world. If he traveled abroad during that period, we suspect it was mainly to elite watering holes like France and Switzerland — it would be interesting to know.

Indeed, even after Romney had made his fortune and retired from business, we also missed him at the front in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and in Haiti in 2010, after the earthquake.

For all these causes, it appears that Mitt was basically just too damn busy pursuing his own business and political careers to be bothered.

-

At Bain Capital, his spécialité consisted of swooping down on troubled companies, ruthlessly restructuring their employees and their pension funds, loading them up with debt, and selling them off for a combination of juicy fees and — if they survived the bloodletting — capital gains.

He proved to be not just good at this crafty, heartless, socially-dubious business of vulture capital and wealth redistribution; he was absolutely outstanding at it. And he also trained scores of fellow Bainies to be outstanding at it. Many of them are still swimming all around us, fat proud sharks in the blood-tinged sea.

As noted in a recent Vanity Fair cover story, folks who remember Mitt back then recall that he craftily distinguished between flat-out ordering them to lie to get interviews with industry experts and merely informing them that misrepresenting themselves as “graduate students” could work wonders.

-

in the wake of his tax controversy, many people have requested that Mitt simply clear up any suspicions, release his pre-2010 federal tax returns, and allow independent tax experts to confirm that all this aggressive offshore activity was legal, if perhaps not strictly “missionary-quality.”

True to form, however, Mitt has stuck to his guns. That’s not really surprising. As we’ve seen, his long history of tax dodging is best understood as a subset of decades of artful dodging in general.

This has consisted of one episode of advantage-taking and surface-skimming after another, in which Mr. Willard Mitt Romney capitalizes on his superior knowledge, skills, and connections to avoid doing anything more than the bare minimum that is legally required – from Vietnam, missionary “work” in France, the civil rights movement, and workers’ pension rights, right on down to the decision to keep his pre-2010 tax returns completely off the books.