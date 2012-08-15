No Taxes, No Female Presidents, and No Physical Attraction: The Ten Strangest Things About Objectivism

“The reason I got involved in public service, by and large, if I had to credit one thinker, one person, it would be Ayn Rand,” Paul Ryan said in 2009. “And the fight we are in here, make no mistake about it, is a fight of individualism versus collectivism.” In time for Team Romney’s vetting process, the freshly-minted V.P. nominee has since walked back his devotion to Rand and her philosophy, telling National Review that an admiration for the mid-century Soviet émigré does not “suggest that a person is therefore an Objectivist.”

Wherever Ryan currently stands on Objectivism, which Rand invented, it’s worth reviewing the basics of the world’s greediest philosophy.

1. Greed good; altruism evil

Objectivists believe rationality is the highest form of morality. Because it’s rational to be self-interested, selfishness is thus a mark of high ethics. Q.E.D. Put another way, Objectivism is a self-fulfilling rationale for life’s injustices: Winners deserve to be winners because they are winners.

2. The rich are being exploited by the poor

In her 1957 novel “Atlas Shrugged,” Rand’s hero John Galt grows tired of the leeching workers that live off the business acumen of others, so he leads an upper-class strike that leaves industry decimated. Rand’s point is that without economic supermen, the country would collapse. She of course ignores the fact that the same outcome would result if every working stiff in the country up and quit too.

3. No public schools

Asked if she believed in a right to education, Rand replied that the Founders enumerated a “right to the pursuit of happiness—not of the right to happiness.”



4. No social services

Rand compared Medicare, which she reportedly received, to “a ‘hoodlum’ who robs and kills to acquire a yacht and champagne.”

etc