Up In Arms - The Lunatic Fringe On The Right Seeks To Hijack Gun Debate

"The lunatic fringe of the far-right gun nuts is attempting to hijack the gun control debate. Since Newtown, the American public has generally awakened to the fact that the Second Amendment line between individual rights and public safety needs to be redrawn. However, the gun nuts don’t want us to have that conversation at all. So they have retreated to their Alamo: a circle-jerk of egomaniacal crowing about how they need to save the Republic from tyranny. I realize that these people don’t represent the mainstream of conservative thought, but their footprint is growing, the cottage industry that fuels their ideology is pervasive, their role in this discourse is not insignificant, and they are too dangerous to be ignored. It only takes one armed messianic lunatic to change history."

...

Deep down, it isn’t about protecting the nation from tyranny, it’s about protecting their own socio-political enclaves–rural, Christian, white and libertarian–from the perceived threat of decline and extinction. This fear is rooted in the destruction of the Confederacy. President Obama has catalyzed this paranoia in a way we haven’t seen since Civil Rights. This also explains why the first national Gun Appreciation Day is scheduled to coincide with Martin Luther King day and Obama’s Second Inauguration. The unsubtle symbolism is impossible to ignore as it passes a chilling message but one that they couldn’t overtly express in words.

Their idea of tyranny is a country in which whites are no longer dominant. But the historical reality is that absolute tyranny took root in Germany and Japan for economic, political and social reasons that would be virtually impossible to replicate in America.