A Place To Go To Speak Your Mind, And Have Fun , After Newsvine

We all want a place to go to speak our mind or chat with friends, or take part in individual discussion groups that deal with specific topics like music,photography, Good News, Native Americans, or Classic Cinema,, among others.

There is a site just moments away where you can continue to discuss the issues of the day , and chat with friends old and new, much like you do here on Newsvine.

NEWSTALKERS has a lively membership that spans all political ideologies, including moderates and independents :=) , and engages in spirited but substantive discussions of the day's news and issues every day, along with lighter topics and personal anecdotes.

NEWSTALKERS was founded 6 or 7 years ago by a former member of Newsvine who still maintains cordial relationships and feelings for many of you. She still has an account here as a matter of fact.

When the format of NV changed a few years ago, many people left, but you also had the option to stay. Now it seems that option is gone for the future.

Newstalkers can be the place for you to continue your interaction with the news and with your friends much the same as you do here now.

Newstalkers has an attractive easy to use interface and friendly but dedicated moderators. Everyone and every viewpoint is treated fairly. There are liberals, progressives, conservatives , right wingers, independents and moderates.

Please join us

http://thenewstalkers.com